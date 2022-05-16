Soon, integrated portal to come up to lodge problems related to all municipalities

Kolkata: The state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs (UD & MA) department is developing a web portal integrating all the urban local bodies across the state under one umbrella.



The single-window mechanism is aimed at enabling the people of the state to post their problems through this unique portal so that they can be solved in a time-bound manner.

The links for all the civic bodies will be provided in the portal and there will be gateway for entry in each of the municipality.

People from a particular municipality can click on his respective civic body and state the problem faced by him through the portal.

"Work for developing the portal is going on in full swing. It will be of immense help to the citizens," a senior official of UD & MA department said.

Citizens can post problems related to bad condition of road, sewerage and drainage related issues, accumulation of garbage, defunct lights or similar other problems mentioning the correct location attaching pictures with their respective posts. The department will have a dedicated team to monitor such posts and accordingly measures will be taken to solve such issues in a time-bound manner.

Once the portal gets functional, the department will put up banners, hoardings etc to make people aware of such facilities.

According to sources in UD& MA department, Firhad Hakim when he was appointed the minister in charge of the department on March 8 had directed the department to develop such a people friendly portal.

"We will ask Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for christening the portal once it becomes operational," the official said.