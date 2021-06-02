Soon, info on availability of O2 on Health dept's website

Kolkata: In a bid to provide hassle-free services to the patients, the state Health department has come up with a unique idea to update information about the availability of oxygen in various hospitals through its website.

The department has been chalking out plans on how to develop the website where people get information about oxygen cylinders and concentrators.

It would immensely help the department to navigate the situation and easily identify the hospitals where there is enough stock of oxygen cylinders. On the basis of the data available in the proposed site, the health department would transfer the patients to various hospitals. The department would also get to know the availability of oxygen in hospitals only by clicking on a mouse.

During the second wave of Covid, the demand for medical oxygen has gone up more than the first wave. To combat the situation, the state government has procured many oxygen cylinders and concentrators. Many oxygen concentrators have arrived from foreign countries as well. These equipment have been sent to various hospitals in the districts.

All the Chief Medical officers of health in the districts and the Superintendents of medical colleges have to maintain a record about the availability of the oxygen cylinders and concentrators and have to provide information to the Health department from time to time.