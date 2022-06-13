Soon, homemade delicacies cooked by women from SHGs to be part of food trucks in New Town

Kolkata: Now homemade delicacies prepared by the women from the Self Help Groups (SHGs) will be part of the food trucks that have started in two places developed by New Town Kolkata Development Authority ( NKDA) as nightlife catalysts to the residents of the smart city and its adjoining areas.



The state Panchayats and Rural Development department is in advanced stage of talks and formalities with NKDA for launching two food trucks.

If everything goes as per plans, West Bengal Comprehensive Area Development Authority ( CADC) is eyeing the month of July for finding its place in the two zones that have already been earmarked by NKDA.

"Our food trucks will be unique in the food variety that will be sold. Ilish Paturi, Golda Chingri, Duck Meat, Lamb meat, Polao and a variety of sweets in the form of Langcha, Chanapora etc will be part of the menu," a senior official of CADC.

Soumyajit Das, administrative secretary of CADC said that such food prepared by our SHG women have sold like hot cakes in the fairs where stalls had been set up.

"We are hopeful that the food trucks will boost the income of the SHG women associated with them," Das added.

Debashis Sen, Chairman of NKDA said that licenses for food trucks are being provided for a period of three months and two zones have already kicked off with a handful of trucks.

The Clock Tower ground and the space near Mother's Wax Museum have already opened up with and food trucks have been given permissions to sell food items from 6.30 pm till 12 midnight.

Two other zones at Akansha More and Sapoorji will also see similar initiative soon.

NKDA had organised a three-day festival from June 3 to make people aware of the initiative. Futsal matches were held with local players.

Food trucks are very popular in foreign countries as they are allowed to stand in demarcated zones and does not harm pedestrians' or motorists' movement. In Mumbai and Bengaluru, such concepts have already evolved.