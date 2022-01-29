Soon, get jabbed at Duare Sarkar camps

Kolkata: Covid vaccines will be administered from Duare Sarkar camps across Bengal from early February, sources said in the state Health department.



Apart from Covid vaccination, various tests like diabetes, hypertension, oral cancer screening and eye tests will also be available at Duare Sarkar camps. The Health department had already issued necessary instructions to all the District Magistrates and the Chief Medical Officers of Health who are preparing blueprints to conduct the programme smoothly. The state government had earlier announced that the health camps will be conducted from Duare Sarkar camps and various health checkups will be held.

Meanwhile, Bengal cumulatively administered over 12.07 crore doses so far since the immunisation drive began out of which around 7,16,842 doses were administered on Monday. Around 5,07,45,741 people in the state have received double doses while around 6,92,19,685 people have got their first jabs so far. The state on Friday administered 71,104 booster or precautionary doses of Covid vaccine on health professionals, frontline workers and senior citizens. As many as 37,944 doses have been administered to youths in the age group of 15-18 on Friday.

Bengal has been witnessing a decline in Covid positivity rate while the fatality rate has also been on the lower side compared to the figures registered last week. The daily Covid infected cases in Bengal slightly jumped to 3,805 on Friday from what stood at 3,608 on Thursday and 4,969 on Wednesday. On Monday, the figure stood at 4,494 cases. The total number of infected cases reached 19,86,667 in Bengal so far. Out of this, around 19,20,423 patients have been released from hospitals after recovery. The positivity rate on Friday dropped to 6.15 percent from what stood at 7.12 percent on Thursday. The number of fatalities on Friday dropped to 34 from 36 on Thursday.

The occupancy of Covid beds dropped to 4.53 percent on Friday from what stood at 4.60 percent. The state had an occupancy rate at 5.04 percent on Tuesday from what stood at 5.66 percent on Monday. The fatality rate in Bengal stood at 1.03 percent on Tuesday. The state registered the discharge rate at 96.67 percent on Friday. Around 61,883 samples were tested across the state on Friday.

The city on Friday registered 481 fresh Covid cases. The daily cases in the city stood at 423 on Thursday. The total number of cases in Kolkata has so far gone up to 4,43,210.