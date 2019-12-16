Soon, ferry services from Alambazar ghat to ease traffic

Kolkata: In the wake of closure of the Talla Bridge, the state Transport department is set to start ferry services from Alambazar ghat soon to ease traffic congestion in the area.



"We have decided to start ferry services from Alambazar ghat soon. The inauguration date has not been decided. We will tell you soon," said a senior official of the state Transport department.

State Transport minister Suvendu Adhikari had already flagged off the ferry service at Kuthighat to ease pressure on road transport in October, this year, after RITES revealed that the condition of Talla Bridge is unfit for vehicles over three tonnes to ply over it.

"At present, ferry services connect Kuthighat, Bagbazar ghat and Farlie Place ghat. The services will be extended till Alambazar ghat to ease traffic congestion in Baranagar, Cossipore and North Kolkata.

While the state Public Works Department (PWD) will start work of dismantling the Talla Bridge after January 5, 2020, a detailed traffic management plan has already been chalked out for a hassle-free communication of the people. The Chitpore Lockgate flyover, maintained by the Railways, will be used for diverting the north-bound buses to ease pressure on the road in front of RG Kar Medical College Hospital.

"There will be two different routes, one for northbound and another for southbound traffic. The traffic plan will be effective soon after the

PWD begins work for razing the Talla Bridge," pointed out an official.

He reiterated that the Railways have been asked to take the nod of the Railway Board so that they can start construction of the level crossing soon.

It will be an alternative route to ease out traffic flow and connect Braja Dayal Shah Road with Seth Pukur Road and Pranakrishna Mukherjee Road with traffic merging with BT Road closer to Shyambazar.

Kolkata Metro Railway has decided to extend its services to cater to the rush of daily commuters.

(Image from kolkataonwheel.com)