Soon, elderly & differently-abled to get the jab at doorstep

KOLKATA: Kolkata Municipal Corporation is planning to start 'Vaccine on Call' in the city lending special emphasis on inoculating the elderly and the physically-challenged people.



"We are working on putting up infrastructure in place so that 'Vaccine on Call' can be started as soon as the supply of vaccine is regularised," Firhad Hakim, Chairman of Board of Administrators, KMC said.

"There are a number of people in the city who are aged or are physically challenged and cannot turn up at vaccination centres for getting the jab. We will be reaching right at their doorstep on getting a call and accordingly vaccinate them," Hakim added. "We will be forming mobile teams consisting of doctors and technicians for providing Vaccine on Call facility," explained a senior KMC official. This will reduce lenght of queues at CVCs.