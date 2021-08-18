Soon, e-Court to be set up for hearing traffic cases

KOLKATA: After the commencement of an online vehicle prosecution system in Kolkata, the city police are waiting for an 'e-court' to start functioning which will dispose of the traffic related cases.



According to sources, during July, Kolkata Police had started a pilot project to prosecute a vehicle online which proved to be successful. The pilot project was carried out in the Headquarter traffic guard area. In the system documents like driving license, registration certificate, pollution certificate, insurance and other tax related documents can be locked digitally during prosecution for violating traffic rules.

If a person is prosecuted for violating traffic norms, then he or she has to submit a fine on the spot or within 15 days from the date of prosecution. After 15 days, the cases are being forwarded to the jurisdictional court for disposal. To speed up the disposal, an e-court will be set up which will function only online to dispose of the traffic related cases. After the 15 days time, the cases will be transferred to the e-court. If any case is not disposed of in the e-court then those will be transferred to the jurisdictional court. Pandey Santosh, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, said, "After the e-court starts functioning traffic related matters will be disposed off quickly. The benefits of the online prosecution can be reaped better once the e-court starts working."