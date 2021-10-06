Soon, e-autos in city

KOLKATA: State Transport department is contemplating to introduce e-autos in Kolkata soon.

A high-level meeting was held between the state Transport minister Firhad Hakim and senior officials of the department to prepare a blueprint to implement the plan. The purpose is to bring down the pollution level in the state. Hakim himself had driven an e-auto at the three-day carnival of e-vehicles, which was held at New Town recently.

Discussion is on with the officials of CESC to install charging centres in Kolkata. Meetings with the auto-rickshaw unions will be held after the Pujas. "Our prime duty is to bring down the pollution level. The e-buses are working fine and we propose to introduce 1000 e-buses by 2021-22 financial year," Hakim said.

Complaints have often been lodged against the drivers of auto rickshaws, who use recycled fuel. Not only it pollutes the environment, it affects the engine of the autos resulting in high maintenance cost as well. The state government officials will examine the maintenance and running cost of the e-autos after which auto owners can opt for same.