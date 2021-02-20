Soon, city to get its first AC mini-bus

KOLKATA: City's first private AC mini-bus is all set to make it's maiden trip in the Ultandanga- Shapoorji route within two months.



"At the initial stage, there will be 20 private AC mini-buses plying on the roads. The length of the AC mini-bus route is 17 kilometers. This is for the first time that the state government has allowed us to operator on a particular route," said Tito Saha, General Secretary of City Suburban Bus Service. The fare from zero to five kilometers will be Rs 20. For five to 10 kilometers, it will be Rs 25. For 10- 15 kilometers, the fare will be Rs 30. Beyond 15 kilometers, the fare will be Rs 30. At present, there are 3000 non AC buses plying across the city. The fare from zero to three kilometers is Rs 8. "We are running huge losses due to skyrocketing diesel price and maintenance cost. We want that the Modi government should immediately reduce diesel price," said Surajit Saha, Vice-President of Bengal Bus Syndicate. In March, the price of diesel was Rs 64.65 per litre. Today, the price has shot to Rs 83.54 per litre.