Soon, CCTV camera for Gangarampur

BALURGHAT: CCTV cameras and e-signalling system will soon be installed in Gangarampur civic areas.



"Gangarampur is a thickly populated area and it is tough to control traffic particularly during rush hour. The administration has now taken a decision to install CCTV cameras and e-signalling systems in busy intersections of the city. It will also help cops identify criminals if a crime is committed in public place," said a civic official. According to the official, the process of identifying the places where the CCTVs and e-signalling system will be put up has started. A fund has also been allocated for the project.

"The process of identifying the areas for the new project is on. Primarily we have inspected the suitable areas with the police officials so that the entire process of installing the CCTV cameras

and e-signalling will be hassle free. We are expecting to complete the work of installation positively by the end of this week," he added.