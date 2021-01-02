Soon, basic banking lessons in class VII syllabus

Kolkata: The state School Education department is all set to impart lessons on the basics of banking to the school students from the academic year 2021.



The nuances of opening a bank account and banking transactions have been included in the Physical Education subject of

class VII.

"The state government has been running several schemes for students and there are also a good number of scholarships for them. For these, the students need to have bank accounts.

They also need to know the basics related to banking transactions. So, we have included such lessons in class VII text books," said Aveek Majumder, Chairman of

the Syllabus Restructure Committee.

The process of distributing money to the students in connection to the welfare schemes like Kanyashree, Sikshasree and other scholarships becomes easy when such amount can be credited directly to the bank account of the beneficiary student.

The lessons regarding IFSC code, its utility and the necessity of maintaining a minimum balance to evade levying of penalty have been included in the lessons.

"We have plans to include lessons on cyber crime in text books in the days to come. But we have to make the inclusion in such a manner so that it can be easily comprehended by the students. We are working on it," said a senior official of the School Education

department.