Soon, 45+ can book slots for taking 2nd jab in city

KOLKATA: Persons above 45 years of age, who are awaiting second dose of vaccine in Kolkata, no longer need to stand in queues at vaccination centres to get themselves inoculated. The Kolkata Municipal Corporation will soon start advance booking of slots through WhatsApp for availing vaccination.



"There will be three separate vaccination centres in south Kolkata, North Kolkata and central Kolkata where only the second dose of vaccine will be administered. People who have their second dose due can type his/her name, address and details of first dose and send it into WhatsApp number 8335999000. They will be informed of their respective time slot within three days," a senior official of KMC said.

The inoculation will take place at Roxy cinema hall in central Kolkata, South City School beside South City Mall near Jodhpur Park and Bidhan Sishu Udyan at Ultadanga for North Kolkata.

People, who have availed their first dose of vaccine from private hospitals, can also book slots through Whatsapp for the second dose.

Apart from this arrangement, vaccination will go on from 145 centres spanned across all 144 wards of KMC.

With the announcement of strong containment measures that includes suspension of public transport till May 31, the civic body has made arrangements for lodging of its staff related with essential services in community halls as well as some guest houses of Indian Medical Association. Such employees include doctors, laboratory technicians and other health staff. Food arrangements have also been made for these persons.

Extra buses have also been arranged for picking up staff from their residences and sending them home after the day's work. "Some teachers associated with primary education have been handpicked for attending telephone calls related to services like healthcare, conservancy, drainage, water supply etc," a senior KMC official said.