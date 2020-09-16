Sonika Singh Chauhan death case: Charges framed against actor Vikram Chatterjee

Kolkata: The police on Tuesday framed charges against actor Vikram Chatterjee in connection with the car accident which claimed the life of actor Sonika Singh Chauhan on April 29, 2017.



On Tuesday the charge was framed against Chatterjee at the sixth Additional District Judge (ADJ) Court in Alipore on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder (304), rash driving or riding on a public way (279), causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others (338), mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees (427) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and driving by a drunken person or by a person under the influence of drugs (185) of the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act. The next trial dates have been fixed on November 25 and 26.

The accident took place on April 29, 2017 around 3:30 am when Chatterjee and Chauhan were returning from a late-night party on Rashbehari Avenue after he lost control while driving the car at a high speed. Chauhan suffered serious head injury and was rushed to a private hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Later Chatterjee claimed that neither he was driving at a high speed nor he was drunk. But in due course of the investigation, it was found that Chatterjee was drunk while he was driving. Also, the forensic examination revealed that the car was running around 100 km per hour speed when the accident took place.