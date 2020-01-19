Sonarpur stab attack victim dies at SSKM

Kolkata: The 12-year-old girl, who was stabbed by a minor boy on January 7 in Sonarpur, died on Sunday at SSKM Hospital.

According to locals, the girl lived in Champahati and used to study in Class 6 at a school in Sonarpur area. On January 7, at around 10:30 am when she was going to school, a boy attacked her in the middle of the road and started stabbing the girl. When locals tried to stop the boy, he fled the spot.

Pedestrians and local residents rushed the girl to a local hospital, from where she was shifted to SSKM. Since January 7, she was undergoing treatment at the Critical Care Unit (CCU) of the hospital.

After the attack, the girl's family had lodged a complaint at the Sonarpur police station against the boy, who had reportedly proposed to the girl for a relationship.