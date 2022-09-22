Sonarpur: Man held for killing 5-yr-old niece

kolkata: A five-year-old child was brutally murdered allegedly by her uncle in Sonarpur on Tuesday night.



Police have arrested the accused, Prasenjit Mondal, and registered a murder case against him.

Another child, who is the sister of the deceased, was also brutally assaulted and suffered critical injuries. She has been admitted to a local hospital.

According to sources, mother of the two girls, aged about three and five years, left them at their uncle's place as she and her sister in-law work as domestic helps in Kolkata. Though the two girls used to go with their mother, for the past few days they had been staying at Mondal's place.

It had been alleged that Mondal used to torture them at night in a drunken state. During day time, the two children were kept under lock and key.

On Tuesday night when Mondal's neighbours heard the children screaming, they rushed to his place. But the accused denied to open the door. Having no other way, local people broke the door and found one of the children lying unconscious while the other was lying seriously injured. They were rushed to a local hospital, where the five-year-old was declared brought dead. The other child was admitted to a hospital with multiple injuries on her head and face. Later, Mondal was handed over to the police.