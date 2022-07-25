Son shoots mother dead after she refuses to give money for liquor

kolkata: A youth addicted to alcohol has shot his mother in Bhatpara of North 24-Parganas on Sunday morning.



The youth, identified as Md. Nisarnm, was caught by the local people while he was trying to flee and handed over to the police.

According to sources, Nisar is addicted to alcohol and used to be drunk throughout every day.

On Sunday morning he was going out in a drunken condition and asked his mother Salema Bibi (60) for money. It is alleged that as soon as Bibi refused to give the money which her son demanded, Nisar brought out a pistol from his pocket and shot Bibi beside her left ear from point blank range.

Bibi died on the spot. Hearing gunshot when Nisar's neighbours arrived at his house found Bibi lying on the ground with a bullet injury and the youth was trying to flee.

Despite Nisar having a pistol in his hand, some of the local people were able to catch him before he could attack anyone. Police were informed. Later cops took him into their custody and recovered two pistols from Nisar's possession.