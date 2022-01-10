Son shares suicide plan on FB live, later ends life with parents

kolkata: Three members of a family committed suicide by hanging after a few people humiliated them for alleged misappropriation of money by one of their family members.



The incident took place in Bakkhali of South 24-Parganas on Sunday afternoon.

According to sources, on Sunday afternoon, a youth identified as Abhishek Naskar started a Facebook live and claimed that he and his parents were committing suicide as they were humiliated and threatened by some people, from whom his sister Poonam Das had taken money.

Before anybody who had seen the live session could react, the trio hanged themselves at a place behind Bonbibi temple in Bakkhali.

Abhishek and his parents lived at the Naskarpara in Kulpi of South 24-Parganas.

His sister Poonam is married and lives at Sultanpur in Diamond Harbour. Poonam was connected to a self help group in Diamond Harbour.

It is alleged that she had collected a huge amount of money from the members of the group by promising to deposit it at the bank.

But Poonam allegedly misappropriated the money for her own gain. To avoid facing the people who had given money, she fled to her father's house a few days ago.

On Saturday night a group of people from Sultanpur went to her father's house and verabused them.

Police later detained Poonam and started a probe. The investigation in the matter is underway.