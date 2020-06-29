Son commits suicide in depression, 95-yr-old father dies of heart attack within minutes

Kolkata: In a tragic unfolding of events a 95-year-old man died of a massive heart attack after he got the news of his son's death who reportedly committed suicide on Sunday morning.



On Sunday morning the body of Gopal Mondal (59) was found hanging from the ceiling of a room inside his

house. His family claimed that he was suffering from a neurological disease since more than past 30 years after he met an accident. As a result he was depressed for quite a long time.

On Sunday morning he woke up and went to another room. Few moments later Gopal's family members saw him hanging inside a room.

Seeing Gopal hanging when his wife screamed, his 95 year old father Bhootnath Mondal came to know about his son's death. Within few minutes he suffered a massive cardiac arrest ad died at his home.

In a separate incident, a person identified as Kajol Das (44) has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself inside a room of his house at 42/32 Vidyasagr Sarani in Haridevpur. Police came to know about a year ago his son died after a fire cracker burst accidentally. Also Das lost his job during the lockdown. Recently his wife left him over some family dispute. It is suspected that after his wife left, Das got depressed and thus committed suicide.