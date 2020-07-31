Somen Mitra no more, CM condoles death

Kolkata: PCC president Somen Mitra died of a massive heart attack at a private nursing home in South Kolkata early Thursday morning.



He was 78-years-old and is survived by his wife and son. Mitra was an MLA from the erstwhile Sealdah Assembly constituency from 1972 to 2006 except in 1977. He joined the Trinamool Congress and became an MP from Diamond Harbour. He was popularly known 'chorda' in political circle.

Condoling his death Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted: "Saddened to hear about the passing away of veteran leader, former MP and @INCWestBengal president Somen Mitra. My deepest condolences to his family, followers and well-wishers."

She went to the Assembly House to pay her last respect to Mitra and waited for more than an hour but had to leave because of her prior engagements.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted: "All my love and support to family and friends of Somen Mitra at this difficult time. We will remember him with love, fondness and respect."

Former President Pranab Mukherjee tweeted: "My condolences on passing away of Shri @SomenMitraINC. As an MLA, MP and twice President of the Bengal PCC, he left an indelible mark on the state's politics. A man of steel, he always looked at the bigger picture. In his demise, I have lost a friend & colleague of long standing."

Mitra fell sick and was admitted to the nursing home on July 21. He was recuperating well and the doctors were happy with his progress.

His mortal remains were taken to Bidhan Bhavan where political leaders across party line placed floral wreathes as a mark of respect.

From there it was taken to his flat on South Rawdon Street, his ancestral house on Amherst Street and then to the Assembly house. Biman Bandyopadhyay, Speaker, Abdul Mannan, Asit Mitra of Congress, Sujan Chakraborty, Surya Kanta

Misra of CPI(M) paid their last respect along with a host of MLAs.

Recollecting his long association with Mitra, Subrata Mukherjee said: "My 50 year relationship with Somen has come to an end today. Priya da had left us some years ago and today we have lost Somen. His void cannot be filled up. His organisational capacity was remarkable."

Partha Chatterjee, Trinamool Secretary general said: "Somen da was a connoisseur of food and always treated his guests with sumptuous food. He will be remembered for his organisational capacity."