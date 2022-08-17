Some students stage stir at Burdwan University

KOLKATA: A group of students belonging to the Student Federation of India (SFI) protested at the administrative building of the Burdwan University alleging irregularities in conducting of M.Phil examination. The vice-chancellor Nimai Chandra Saha was stuck inside for at least three and a half hours.



It has been reported that the students belonging to SFI had broken the lock of the main gate and entered. The students have also raised a complaint over the authorities' inability to provide the hard copies of the results even after the results were published for the past few years. The students besieged the vice-chancellor's office with demand for quick resolution.