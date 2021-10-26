'Some south Bengal dists to get scattered rains in 48 hrs'

kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore on Monday predicted that some of the south Bengal districts may receive scattered rainfall in the next 48 hours due to a huge incursion of moisture from the sea to the mainland. This may cause rainfall in some places.



The MeT office on Sunday predicted pleasant and comfortable weather in the state as the spells of low pressure-induced rains are over.

The temperature during night will drop by a few notches both in north and south Bengal districts in the next couple of days giving a sense of cold.

The pleasant weather will prevail as the temperature will remain normal.

People may feel cold during night hours as the temperature will drop by 2 to 3 degrees. As it was predicted, some pockets of north Bengal may receive slight rainfall later this week.

"The weather will remain mostly dry in south Bengal districts. In some parts there may be scattered rainfall due to incursion of moisture," the MeT officials said.

The city on Monday registered its highest temperature at 32 degree Celsius while the lowest temperature remained at 24 degree Celsius.

The weather office had earlier predicted that the situation in Kolkata would improve from the latter half of last week.

The sky turned clear and bright in various south Bengal districts from last Thursday after both south and north Bengal received heavy rainfall last week.