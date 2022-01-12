Some S Bengal dists to get more rains, hailstorm in next 48 hrs

kolkata: Kolkata and various south Bengal districts received few spells of thundershowers and lightning on Tuesday evening.



There may be some more rainfall in various south Bengal districts in the next 48 hours while some areas may witness hailstorm, forecast the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore.People in the city witnessed strong breeze in the evening and rains lashed several parts of Kolkata and the districts. North 24-Parganas, Howrah, Nadia, West Midnapore, Hooghly, Purulia, Bankura and Birbhum received few spells of rainfall.

The lowest temperature in Kolkata registered at 18.6 degree Celsius, which was 4 degrees above normal. The MeT office had earlier predicted that there would be a change in the weather system from Monday due to the impact of the western disturbances.

There was a prediction that there might be light to moderate rainfall on Tuesday in Birbhum, Jhargram, West Midnapore, West Burdwan, Bankura, Purulia and other districts.

The sky in the city and in various other south Bengal districts remained partially cloudy from the morning.Mercury started sliding up from Monday due to the impact of western disturbances. The lowest temperature in the city may remain around 18 degree Celsius while the highest temperature may hover around 28 degree. There may be thick fog in some districts in the early morning.

The MeT office predicted that the temperature during day and night time will go up by a few notches. Mercury in the city remained at around 16 degree Celsius in the last week.