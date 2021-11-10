Some people only criticise Bengal without helping state: CM at Posta Bazar Puja

KOLKATA: Without taking name of Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday stated that there were "some people' whose only work was to criticise Bengal without helping in some or the other way for its development.



While inaugurating Jagaddhatri Puja organised by Posta Bazar Merchants' Association, Banerjee said: "There are some people whose work is only to criticise the state since morning. They hardly do anything for its development. They do not have any capacity to fetch financial packages from Delhi for Bengal. Just, they know how to defame the state."

"Earlier the situation was not like this. One in a constitutional post used to act in a respectable manner. I know how the constitutional posts used to get respect as I was MP for seven times…" she said.

This comes when the Governor tweeted on Tuesday demanding the state government to come up with a white paper on Bengal Global Business Summit.

While addressing the programme, Banerjee said she would be attending a programme on Wednesday evening on Chhath Puja.

She urged people to use masks when they would go to visit the ghats on the occasion of Chhath Puja.

She also urged different organisations to ensure constant announcement using public addressing system to make people aware about Covid protocols.