Some parties responsible for violence in Howrah, says CM

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that "some political parties were responsible for the violent protests in the Howrah" district for the last two days and reiterated that strict action will be taken against those who were trying to instigate violence.



She also questioned why common people should suffer because of the "sin, committed by the BJP".

"As I have said before, violent incidents have been taking place in Howrah for two days now. There are some political parties behind this who want to cause riots but these things will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken against all of them indulged in violence. Why should the common people suffer because of BJP's sins?" Banerjee tweeted on Saturday.

Violent protests had rocked a few rural areas of Howrah district over controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad made by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

Urging the people of the state to maintain cool and not to get swayed by any provocation. Banerjee had asserted that Bengal had never walked on the path of division. "In Bengal people from different communities, cultures, and religions beliefs have been staying peacefully and happily for generations. Now, BJP is trying to destroy this social fabric," Banerjee had said.

Meanwhile, Howrah Police Commissioner C Sudhakar and SP ((rural) Soumya Roy were removed from their post. Praveen Tripath has been appointed as the new commissioner. IPS while Swati Bhangalia has been given the charge of Howrah (rural) SP.

Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi in presence of Home Secretary BP Gopalika and senior police officials held a meeting at Nabanna to restore peace in the area. The district administration on Saturday morning extended the Section 144 CrPC imposed in and around stretches of National Highways and railway stations under the jurisdiction of Uluberia-Sub Division in Howrah till June 15. Internet services have also been temporarily suspended in the district till 6 am on June 13.

Later in the day the state government temporarily stopped Internet services in certain areas of Beldanga, Rejinagar and Shaktipur police station area in Murshidabad district in view of intelligence inputs that Internet may be used for spreading rumour for unlawful activities in the area. Murshidabad Internet ban will be effective till June 14, 6 am as of now. Meanwhile, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar was arrested from the toll plaza at Second Hooghly Bridge while he tried to reach out to Howrah where Section 144 CrPC has been imposed.