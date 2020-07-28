Some keep harassing state despite holding constitutional posts: Mamata

Kolkata: Without naming the Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday took a dig at him saying that "some keep harassing the state by non-cooperation despite holding constitutional posts."



She said while addressing the virtual inauguration of ICMR laboratories in which the Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present.

Banerjee said: "I would like to express thanks to the Prime Minister as he held discussions many a times in connection with COVID-19 and so far I have not seen that he has non-cooperated with the state."

In the same breath, she maintained that "There are some who do non-cooperation despite holding constitutional posts and keep harassing the state. It should not happen.

Both, the Centre and the state are elected governments. Let us work together. Both Central and state government employees are also working together to help people at this critical time."

It was on July 16, when the Chief Minister criticised the Governor following the argument over his virtual meeting with vice chancellors of the state-run universities.

She had said that the Governor was actually acting worse than a mouthpiece of BJP, disrespecting his constitutional post. Banerjee had brushed aside the Governor's allegation of not maintaining proper communication with the Raj Bhavan and had shown a set of replies given to his letters.

In this connection she had said: "It seems we are working as servants. He keeps sending us letters on different issues and replies have been given to all. I personally have

spoken to him four times on Wednesday. In such a critical time, should we continue to give replies to his questions or work to tackle COVID-19, aftermath of cyclone Amphan and other issues."

On Monday, Banerjee assured all support to the Centre if it takes any constructive moves and at the same time requested the Prime Minister to take special care for Bengal as it is a sensitive state as it is a gateway of the North Eastern states and shares several international borders.

"We (the Centre and the state) must work together as it is the tradition of our democracy," Banerjee said.