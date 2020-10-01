Some do not believe in development but try to divide society, says Hakim

Kolkata: Firhad Hakim, chairman, board of administrators urged people not to get swayed by religious instigation and keep faith in the all round development that is taking place is Bengal.



He inaugurated two newly upgraded urban primary health centres in wards 143 and 144 in Joka on Wednesday evening. These wards have recently come under the jurisdiction of Kolkata Municipal Corporation ( KMC).

Hakim said because of the foresight of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee these areas have been included in KMC and all the wards are getting the facilities that are available in main Kolkata. He said Bengal has always believed in the philosophy "unity is strength and will continue to do so in future."

Without naming the BJP he said: "There are some people who do not believe in development and are trying to divide the society on the basis on religion, caste." He urged people to get united against the evil forces. Atin Ghosh, member, board of coordinators said with the completion of these two, urban primary health centres have come up in all the 144 wards under KMC.

He said people suffering from malaria, dengue, diabetes, hypertension, COPD, mental problem will get free treatment at these centres.

Arrangements have already been made and soon people can get their eyes tested at the centres. Apart from these, blood test will be done. He said the KMC is committed to provide free treatment to the people as desired by Mamata Banerjee.