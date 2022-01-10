Some districts to get rainfall from Tue owing to western disturbances

KOLKATA: The Regional Metereological Centre in Alipore predicted that there would be a change in the weather system from Monday due to the impact of the western disturbances.



The districts like Bankura, Purulia, West Burdwan will receive light rainfall while there may be light to moderate rainfall on Tuesday in Birbhum, Jhargram, West Midnapore, West Burdwan, Bankura, Purulia.

Various south Bengal districts may receive rainfall on Wednesday as well. The situation will improve from January 16.

The Mercury started rising in various south Bengal districts from Thursday due to the impact of the western disturbances.

A western disturbance had been situated over North West parts of India while another disturbance formed after last Thursday.

The MeT office predicted that the temperature during day and night time will go up. Mercury went up by few notches. The MeT office had predicted that it will go up 3-4 degree Celsius.

People in most of the south Bengal districts will witness foggy mornings.

