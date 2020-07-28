Some CBSE schools to conduct admission in virtual mode

Kolkata: The noted CBSE schools in Kolkata have decided to conduct the admission process of Nursery students for the academic session 2021-22 in virtual mode.



The move comes in the wake of preventive measures to avoid gathering for maintaining physical distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 virus.

The process of filling up application forms and submission along with fees will be in online mode and most interestingly the interview of parents along with the shortlisted candidates with the Principal/ Vice-Principal will be in virtual mode. In normal course, kids along with their parents need to turn up physically before the principal/ vice-principal for an interview on the basis of which the final selection is done.

The admission window for South Point School has already been opened through the school website www.southpoint.edu.in from July 20. The registration purpose will be on till July 29.

The School will shortlist candidates as per its own criteria and parents of such shortlisted children will be required to attend a virtual interaction with their wards with the Principal/Vice-Principal. The date and time of interaction will be informed to the parents through the email ID provided by them at the time of registration as well as through SMS on their mobile numbers. Interaction with the applicants for Nursery I and Nursery II will tentatively be held in August and September 2020, respectively.

Lakshmipat Singhania Academy (LSA) is expected to start its admission process for Nurrsery I and II from the month of September.

"We have decided to conduct virtual interview of parents and the kids for maintaining physical distancing. The modalities for the online admission process is being developed," said Meena Kak, Director of LSA.

The admission process at Delhi Public School, Ruby Park is expected to start in November- December. The interview process will be held in January 2021. "We still have reasonable time at hand to assess the situation. However, we are ready to conduct the entire admission process for nursery students in online mode. Our provisional admission for Class XI students held in the month of March was in virtual mode," said a spokesperson of DPS Ruby Park.

Mahadevi Birla World Academy (MBWA) is still looking at the directive of the state government regarding educational institutions. "Decision regarding the mode of interview will be taken accordingly," said Anjana Saha, Principal of MBWA.