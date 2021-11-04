Some BJP leaders involved in graft & women: Tathagata

KOLKATA: Tathagata Roy, the former state president of BJP, slammed the saffron party's former state president Dilip Ghosh for its poll debacle in the by-election in four seats and indirectly criticised Narendra Modi for the poor show in the state Assembly elections. Roy had tweeted on Tuesday that some leaders were involved in "corruption and women." He further tweeted that he had received startling information about "internal corruption of the party which led to the poll debacle in the four seats in the by-election and would take some days to confirm that information."



Roy has sharpened his criticism against the BJP leadership after Rajib Bandyopadhyay returned to Trinamool Congress on October 31. Roy said the old-timers had brought 18 Lok Sabha seats to the party, the first time ever in Bengal. "But the old-timers had been sidelined by the state unit of BJP who gave more importance to the newcomers. The newcomers do not have any ideology and joined the party to satisfy their own selfish interests. The state leaders had been driven by their ego and failed to understand the ground reality," he said. "By getting 18 Lok Sabha seats, they started suffering from complacency and did not work seriously for the Assembly election. Only those greasing their palms were allowed to come close to them. Unfortunately, these sycophants did not know how to conduct elections and naturally the result was disastrous," he added.

"More people had been antagonised by Dilip Ghosh's statement who advised Mamata Banerjee to put on a Bermuda to give relief to her leg which had been plastered when Modi had referred to her as 'didi' in the election meetings. People did not like Modi's tone. Ghosh's threats had done immense harm to the poll prospects of the party," he said.

The tweet of Roy did not go down well with the party. Preferring anonymity, a senior BJP leader said: "Such statements from a senior leader like him are uncalled for. He should have spoken to the state and national leaders instead of making statements in the public forum."