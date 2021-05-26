Some areas close to sea inundated

KOLKATA: Ahead of cyclone Yaas making a landfall, the coastal belt of East Midnapore and South 24-Parganas witnessed inundation in various areas on Tuesday. More than 7 lakh people, living in areas susceptible to damage, have been shifted to rescue centres in the two districts.



The sea turned hostile from early Tuesday morning amid medium rainfall and gusty winds hitting the sea shore. Embankments at a number of places were breached as water inundated areas like Mahismari and Mansabazar at Sagar and Bharatala at Patharpratima, to name a few.

P Ulaganathan, District Magistrate, South 24-Parganas visited a number of flood centres, including the Karmatirtha at Basudebpur, a relief centre under Kamarchak Gram Panchayat and a number of shelters on National Highway 117. "We have shifted more than 3.14 lakh people from villages adjoining the coastal area and made arrangements of food for all of them. We have made arrangements as per COVID-19 protocols," Ulaganathan said. Rapid Antigen Tests of a number of people were conducted and vaccination was also held for people at a number of relief centres. Block Administration carried out extensive combing operation for repair jobs of embankments & evacuation and restoration work of the poor embankment beside river Bidya and at Jatirampur in Pakhiraloy, Gosaba were carried out even amid the inclement weather.

Reacting promptly to media coverage of an elderly lady Menoka Basanta lying alone in her residence at Kalisthan in Frasergunj close to the river, the local administration made arrangements to shift her from her shanty to a safer place.

The situation was the same in Digha, Shankarpur and Ramnagar as the turbulent sea waves inundated a number of villages close to the sea. Embankments broke at a number of places. "We have started shifting people living close to the coastline from Monday itself. About 3.88 lakh people have been shifted to safer places," said Purnendu Kumar Maji, DM, East Midnapore.

The district administration has made it clear that it will cancel the license of any hotel which will be found to encourage adventurous tourists who may turn up for experiencing the violent sea. "The safety and security of the people should be our prime concern so we are discouraging such acts," a senior official of the district administration said.