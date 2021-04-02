Soham harassed by BJP workers in Chandipur

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress' (TMC) candidate in Chandipur, Soham Chakraborty was harassed on Thursday at Kadua area in Chandipur.



On Thursday when Soham and his election agent Sheikh Ajimul Hossain reached booth number 49 in Kadua, a group of BJP workers started shouting 'Jay Sri Ram' slogan.

While the TMC candidate was entering the booth, a few of the saffron party workers also pushed him. The accused persons even vandalised Hossain's car.

It is also alleged that the media persons were also obstructed to enter the area as well. Soham alleged that the Central Force personnel were seen inactive when the incident took place.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate from Keshpur assembly constituency Tanmay Ghosh's vehicle was on Thursday vandalised allegedly by supporters of the Trinamool Congress, police said.

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, they said. An unidentified group of people attacked Ghosh's vehicle with bricks and bamboo sticks, and also vandalised cars of media personnel, a police officer said.