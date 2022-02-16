Soham hands over his assistant to cops for duping people

Kolkata: Actor and Trinamool Congress MLA, Soham Chakraborty has handed over his Personal Assistant (PA) to police for allegedly duping several people worth a huge amount of money.



Chakraborty's PA, Sajal Mukherjee was arrested by the cops of Chandipur police station. He was produced at the Tamluk court on Tuesday and has been remanded to police custody for five days.

According to the MLA, he came to know that his PA was involved in duping several people by promising jobs and to fulfill other works by using the MLA's name to convince people.

Soham found some substantial proofs about Mukherjee's activities. On Monday he lodged a complaint against Mukherjee and in the evening the accused man was arrested.