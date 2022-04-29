Soham Chakraborty's maiden film as producer to debut at KIFF

kolkata: For actor and TMC MLA Soham Chakraborty, the 27th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) will always remain special.



His maiden production, 'Kolkatar Harry' has been selected in the Bengali Panorama section. But he has another reason for being happy. At a time when the country is celebrating the birth centenary of Satyajit Ray, KIFF has dedicated the film fest to the iconic director. Soham had acted in the legend's 1990 film 'Shakha Proshakha' as a child actor. He was known by his nickname Bittu then.

"This is an added gift. KIFF is dedicated to Satyajit Ray and to think that I am also somewhere associated

with the greatest makes me proud," he said.Soham is a regular at the KIFF. Thanking chief minister Mamata Banerjee for the initiative to hold

the film carnival after a hiatus of two years, he said, "Every year, when the film festival arrives as actors and technicians associated with the industry, we feel elated. However, for the last two years, the film festival couldn't happen due to the pandemic and we were disheartened. But thanks to the CM, we are back into the groove."

Not one, but Soham's two films are at the 27th KIFF. Apart from 'Kolkatar Harry', Raj Chakraborty's (also the chairperson of KIFF) 'Dharmajuddha' is also being screened in the Special Tribute to Swatilekha Sengupta section.

Ask Soham about Ray and the actor goes back to when he was a six-year-old kid shooting with the iconic filmmaker on 'Shakha Proshakha'.

"He used to pamper me a lot. A video went viral where he is seen giving me direction. Since childhood, I have liked wearing loose fitting jackets. The dresser gave me a jacket I didn't like. Ray told him

never to force the kids. He always understood the psychology of the children," Soham recalled.

In 'Kolkatar Harry', Soham will be seen playing a carpool driver, Harinath Patra, who has a knack for story-telling. Harinath being a fan of the fairytales and specially the 'Harry Potter' series has a hobby of showing magic on the streets of Kolkata. Soham believes the limited films for kids makes 'Kolkatar Harry' special.