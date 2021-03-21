Soham admitted in hosp; condition stable, say docs

Kolkata: Tollywood star Soham Chakraborty who is contesting from Chandipur Assembly constituency in East Midnapore on Trinamool Congress' ticket was admitted to a private hospital in the city on Friday night with flu like symptoms.

His health condition is stated to be stable now. He has been kept under monitoring by the hospital doctors. Chakraborty, a popular face on silver screen has been toiling hard in his constituency even since the party Supremo Mamata Banerjee had announced his name as a candidate. Chandipur Assembly constituency will go to poll on April 1.