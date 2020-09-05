Software engineer locks up COVID-19 patient, family inside flat

Kolkata: A resident of a housing complex in Keshtopur Ghoshpara locked a Covid patient's flat from outside on Thursday night, fearing infection.



According to sources, two of a family living in the housing complex in Ghoshpara area were tested Covid positive around a week ago. One of them has been admitted at a hospital whereas an elderly woman was staying in home isolation.

It is alleged that late on Thursday night, the Covid patients' neighbour, identified as Deep Sengupta, who is a software engineer, went upstairs and put a padlock on the collapsible gate. On Friday morning, one of the family members of the Covid-infected patient saw the lock when he opened the door. He started scrutinising the footage of the CCTV camera installed outside his door and saw Sengupta wearing a mask and face shield locking the gate at around midnight.

The family members of the Covid-affected woman reportedly informed the housing complex association but no steps were taken. Later, he sought help from the police following which cops from New Town were asked to intervene by the Bidhannagar City Police control room. Around 9 am, police reached the spot and compelled Sengupta to unlock the collapsible gate.

When asked about his act, Sengupta told the police that his wife gave birth to a baby a week ago and as a result, he was in fear of getting infected. He also alleged that the family members of the Covid infected woman were using the common space of the building for their purposes.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her government are constantly trying to make people aware of not to harass Covid-infected people and fight the pandemic collectively. Though police came to the housing and compelled Sengupta to unlock the gate, they did not register any case against him as no complaint was filed. However, Deputy Commissioner, Headquarters, Bidhannagar City Police, Surya Pratap Yadav said: "Police went to the spot and solved the problem. An inquiry would be done on the incident."