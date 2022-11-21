Soccer World Cup fever grips Darjeeling; rally held

DARJEELING: Ahead of the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, the Queen of the Hills heralded the mega event with a day-long programme at the Darjeeling Mall. "Darjeeling- the World Cup Town" was flagged off with a rally on Sunday noon.



"Darjeeling has always been synonymous with football. People wait eagerly for the FIFA World Cup. The Hills are in the grip of soccer frenzy. Football is religion for us. During the last World Cup in 2018 also the citizens of Darjeeling had organized Darjeeling- World Cup Town. This is the second edition" stated Ajoy Edwards of the Edwards Foundation.

The event is being organized by the Darjeeling Municipality, Edwards Foundation and the Gaushala Football Club. The whole town has been decorated with flags, festoons and posters.

"The grand finale will be on the day of World Cup finals. Artists from all over the country and neighbouring Nepal will perform. We will put up a huge LED screen at the Darjeeling Mall for screening matches from the semi-finals. Food festivals, farmers markets, competitions will be part of the celebrations. We want all to join in the fun including the tourists" added Edwards.

Even some restaurants in town are giving special discounts to commemorate this mega event. "Glenarys will be giving special discounts and we request other requests to join in. Let us make the event memorable for all, specially the tourists" stated Jigme Lepcha, organiser.

The day was commemorated with songs, dances, performances, a rally in which the Pipe band of the Darjeeling Police also took part.

"I had to queue up for hours at the face painting stall to get the flag of Argentina, my favourite team painted. I have never witnessed such frenzy before" stated Praveer Solanki, a bank manager. "The month- long festival will promote tourism in the Hills. It is also to promote sports keeping away our youths from vices like substance abuse" stated Ritesh Portel, Chairman, Darjeeling Municipality. The tourists enjoyed every moment. "We never expected anything like this. It was electrifying. We wish we could be here for the finals" stated Reeshab Mahajan, a tourist from Punjab.