Sobhandeb quits as MLA, Mamata likely to contest from Bhowanipore

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, the state Agriculture minister, resigned as an MLA from the Bhowanipore constituency on Friday, triggering speculations that party supremo Mamata Banerjee may contest the by-election from her old bastion. "As a disciplined party soldier, I find that Mamata Banerjee should contest from the seat and become an MLA," Chattopadhyay said.



TMC Chairperson Mamata Banerjee needs to get elected to the state Assembly by contesting a by-poll within the next six months for retaining the Chief Minister's post. In the last state Assembly polls, Banerjee lost from the Nandigram seat.

Chattopadhyay went to the office of Biman Bandyopadhyay, Speaker of West Bengal Legislative Assembly, and submitted his resignation. Chattopadhyay had defeated Rudranil Ghosh of BJP by over 25,000 votes. Banerjee was elected from the seat in 2011 and 2016. Chattopadhyay was elected from the Rashbehari seat in 2011 and 2016.

Though no definite information could be gathered on the fate of Chattopadhyay, it has been learnt that he would continue as the Agriculture minister. He may also contest from the Khardah Assembly seat where by-election would be held.

Chattopadhyay might also be sent to Rajya Sabha where a seat is lying vacant. The seat fell vacant after Manas Ranjan Bhunia resigned as MP and was elected from the Sabang Assembly seat. Bhunia is now the minister of Water Investigation.