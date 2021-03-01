Sobhandeb discharged from hosp, tests -ve

Kolkata: Veteran Trinamool Minister (TMC) leader Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay was released from the hospital on Sunday after he had tested negative for Covid.



His health condition is stable on various parameters, hospital sources said. Chattopadhyay has been urged to remain under home isolation for seven days. After seven days the minister will again undergo a health checkup.

He was admitted to a private hospital in South Kolkata on February 22, a couple of days after testing positive for Covid. Initially, he was kept under home isolation but the doctors later advised him for getting admitted to the hospital as his health condition slightly deteriorated.

The 77-year-old minister had been under the care of Dr Soutik Panda (Critical care specialist), Dr Saptarshi Basu (Physician) and Dr Ankan Bandopadhyay (Pulmonologist) for the past couple of days in the hospital. A medical board was set up by the hospital for his treatment.

Chattopadhyay has also been suffering from various age-related ailments. Chattopadhyay's age was the main cause of concern for the doctors.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee enquired about his health condition a number of times in the past few days when he had stayed in the hospital.