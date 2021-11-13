Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay to be honoured as poet

kolkata: The state Agriculture minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay will be felicitated as a poet in the presence of litterateur from Bangladesh at Bangla Academy on Wednesday. Poets from Bangladesh including Suman Rahaman, Bidhanendu Purakayastha and Sofiar Rahaman would be present in the felicitation programme.



The state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister Chandrima Bhattacharya and MLA from Rashbehari Debasish Kumar would also be present in the programme.

Agriculture minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay said: "It always feels good when initiative is taken to acknowledge one's effort."