So far, over 9 cr doses cumulatively given

KOLKATA: Bengal has cumulatively administered the Covid vaccine on nearly 9 crore people so far.



Around 6,17,20,613 crore people have received the first dose while at least 2,63,61,657 crore have received both doses.

The rate of infection has also gone down slightly in the state in the past few days.

The Health department has given a great emphasis on vaccinnation in the rural areas.

It has already alloted over 75 per cent of doses of vaccine to the rural areas to make up for the recent low rate of vaccination in rural parts.

The vaccinnation rate has always been higher in the urban areas. State government has already instructed all the district administrations to conduct vaccinnation in the interior places.

The state government had also issued necessary directivrs to all the district administrationurging them to accelerate the pace of vaccination in the rural areas.

State government has already covered more than 90 per cent of people with the first dose of Covid vaccine.

The number of vaccination centres has been increased in the districts.

Around 1,300 common vaccination centres were operational in the state on Monday and 5,580 AEFI cases have been reported in the state so far.

The percentage of vaccine wastage remains at -7 percent as on Monday.

According to the sources, it may be mentioned here that many people have skipped second doses due to various reasons.

Meanwhile, the state government has already decided to deploy ASHA workers in all the

districts to conduct a survey in order to identify the people who are yet to get the second dose of Covid vaccine even after the stipulated time of getting the jab got over. The fatality rate has come down.