So far, over 1K people infected with dengue in North 24-Pgns this year

Kolkata: Amid Omicron scare, rising number of dengue cases is still a concern for the district administrations of North 24-Parganas. According to sources, more than 1,500 dengue cases have been reported in the district this year.



As many as 566 cases have been reported in Bidhannagar, 195 in South Dum Dum, 146 Kamarhati, 138 Baranagar, 57 Bhatpara, 42 Khardah, 47 Barasat, 48 Madhyamgram. Various civic bodies in the district and the pabchayats as well strengthened the anti dengue surveillance.

Earlier this month, the state health department had asked various civic bodies to carry out anti-dengue campaigns and to check if there is any accumulated water in the areas.

The health officials apprehended that dengue malaria cases may go up due to the prolonged rains this year.

State has received more rainfall this year compared to other years. Many dengue cases have been reported in Kolkata, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly.

Various civic bodies and the district health officials have been asked to undertake door- to-door campaigns as the state received rainfall in December.

The civic bodies have been directed to ensure that there is no accumulated water in any places. Conservancy workers have been visiting the households to conduct survey. Drones are being used in some areas to carry out better surveillance.