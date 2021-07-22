So far, at least 2.67 cr cumulatively vaccinated

KOLKATA: As many as 87,601 have been vaccinated across the state on Wednesday.



Bengal has cumulatively vaccinated around 2,67,76,314 crore people cumulatively till Wednesday. Bengal has received 9.3 lakh doses of vaccinne on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the state had vaccinated 2,54,629 across Bengal.

Health department also conducted vaccination among 45,14,872 people belonging to the age bracket 18-44 so far till Wednesday.

No adverse effects following immunization (AEFI) were reported on Monday.

State health department has laid great stress on the vaccination drive in the rural and semi-urban areas following the directives from the state government.

Around 2,249 Common vaccination centers (CVCs) have been set up across the state till Wednesday. Around 2,117 AEFI cases have been reported across the state till date.

Vaccine wastage percentage in the state stands at -7 percent on Wednesday. The wastage of vaccines in the state is minimal compared to the figures from various other states.

Due to inadequate supply of Covid vaccine from the Centre, the state health department fails to achieve its target of carrying out 5 lakh doses every day. Some private hospitals have already exhausted their stock while many others are soon going to finish their existing stock.