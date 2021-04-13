So far, about 80.14 lakh people got the jab in state

kolkata: Bengal has so far conducted around 80.14 lakh vaccinations till Monday. Around 2,32,734 people were administered vaccines on Monday.



Around 4 lakh Covishield doses have arrived in the city on Monday. The State Health department had earlier sent a requisition to the Union Health Ministry in this regard.

According to the Health department sources, the new doses have been dispatched to Central medical stores in Bagbazar where they would be taken to various CVCs and to the districts.

The 4 lakh vaccines would be finished in two days, feel the health officials.

A point has already been raised from various quarters that the Centre should have ensured an uninterrupted supply as the number of daily vaccinations has gone up on an average basis in the state.

Some of the private hospitals and a couple of Covid vaccination centers (CVCs) run by the government suffered a shortage in their vaccine stock. AMRI Mukundapur has stopped vaccination from Monday due to shortage.

A notice was put up there. AMRI Salt Lake had exhausted their stock a couple of days ago. The new doses will address the crisis that has been created.

The city has so far received 13 consignments of Covishield and 5 consignments of Covaxin. The State has received a total of 1,022 packages.

The Health department faced some portal issues and hence it failed to prepare a detailed report. No adverse events following immunization (AEFI) cases were reported on Monday.

On Sunday around 53,922 people received vaccines.

Health officials said that vaccinations are to be ramped up further.

It may be mentioned here that the Centre has approved Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.