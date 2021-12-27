Snowfall: About 1K stranded tourists taken to safe shelter

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that there may be rainfall in various parts of South Bengal on December 28 and 29 due to the impact of western disturbances while the temperature will rise further in the next 48 hours in various South Bengal districts and sky may remain partially cloudy. Mercury will drop in the city from the first week of January. People in Darjeeling are already witnessing snowfall.



Nearly 1000 tourists who were stranded at Changu Lake and various other places of Sikkim due to snowfall and were given shelter in Army camps have been taken to safe places by the Indian Army. The rescue operation started on Sunday morning. as the weather condition improved and all the stranded tourists were taken to safe places by the afternoon. Various places in Darjeeling received the first snowfall of the season on Saturday. Singalila National Park has been covered by snow. Chatakpur received a hailstorm. When the visitors are experiencing a cold shiver in various tourist destinations in north Bengal, the city dwellers have been witnessing a gradual rise in the temperature.

"The western districts like Purulia, Bankura, West Burdwan and Birbhum will receive light to moderate rainfall on December 28. On December 29, it will rain mostly in Murshidabad, East Burdwan, Jhargram. There will be no rainfall in Kolkata and its adjoining areas. There will be heavy morning mist in the city early in the morning hours," a weather official said.

The lowest temperature in Kolkata was registered at 15.6 degree Celsius on Sunday which is one degree above normal. The city on Friday registered the lowest temperature at around 13.4 degree Celsius.

The city registered lowest temperature at around 11 degree Celsius on December 20 and 21 following which the mercury started rising from Wednesday.