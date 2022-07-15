SMP board: Names of Sabhapati, Saha Sabhadipati announced

SILIGURI: Following the historic victory of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) whereby the party won the Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad (SMP) for the first time, the names of the Sabhadipati and Saha-Sabhadipati were announced on Thursday by TMC leader and state minister Aroop Biswas.



Incidentally, the SMP had gone to polls on June 26. Out of 9 seats of the SMP, TMC has won 8 and a lone seat and fallen in the BJP's kitty. Aroop Biswas announced the name of Arun Ghosh as the Sabhadipati. He had won from the Naxalbari seat. Roma Reshmi Ekka, an actress and TMC leader has been nominated as the Saha Sabhadipati.

She emerged victorious from the Bidhannagar seat. Captain Naliniranjan Rai has been chosen as the leader of the TMC in the SMP. He had won from the Matigara seat.

The Board was also constituted following which the board members also held a meeting with Biswas on Thursday in Siliguri. "By the end of this month the official notification will be published. The oath taking ceremony will also be held at the end of this month," added Biswas. In Siliguri 4 Panchayat Samities and out of 22 Gram Panchayats, 19 are in the control of the TMC with the remaining three hung.

The names of Pradhans of the Panchayat Samities and Gram Panchayats will be announced at a later date. This is the first time that the SMP is in the control of the TMC.