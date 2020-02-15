Smoke in Metro, services disrupted; none injured
Kolkata: Metro Railway services were disrupted after smoke was seen billowing out from one of the coaches at Chandni Chowk station on Saturday.
According to sources, smoke was noticed in the Dum Dum-bound train while entering the Chandni Chowk station at around 1. 38 pm. The driver of the AC rake applied the brakes and stopped the train. The power connection to the railway track was immediately disconnected by the metro railway authorities. A technical team went to the spot to determine the cause of the smoke.
The incident triggered panic among passengers who were standing at the platform to catch a metro and those inside the train.
The commuters faced inconvenience. "Passengers raised an alarm after seeing smoke coming out from the air-conditioned metro rake," officials said.
No one was reported injured because of the fire.
