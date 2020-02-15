Smoke in Kolkata Metro coach, passengers evacuated
Kolkata: Passengers of a Noapara-bound train in the North-South line of the Kolkata Metro were evacuated at Chandni Chowk station after smoke was seen billowing out from one of the coaches on Saturday, officials said.
Passengers raised an alarm after seeing smoke coming out from the air-conditioned metro rake when it stopped at the station in the central part of the city around 1.35 pm, Metro officials said.
The passengers were deboarded and the empty rake sent to Noapara carshed, the officials said.
Nobody was injured in the incident and the services were briefly disrupted, they added.
