Smart transport system in Bengal by 2030: Minister

Darjeeling: The transport system in Bengal is set to undergo major changes with stress on efficiency, pollution-free, safety and transparency.



Snehasis Chakraborty, Transport Minister stated that by 2030 smart (green) vehicles will replace the petrol and diesel vehicles in the State.

The Minister held a meeting with the district administration, police, RTOs of 8 districts in Siliguri on Tuesday.

Later talking to media persons the Minister said: "We have entered into an agreement with Tata Motors. They will be providing 1180 e-buses. The buses will be delivered and introduced in phases throughout the State in the next two to three years."

He added that the entire transport system will be overhauled and will undergo a major change by 2030. "There will be no diesel, petrol vehicles in future. They will be replaced by smart e-vehicles and CNG vehicles by 2030. We will have to introduce e-charging points throughout the state in a very planned manner for this," added the Minister.

The transport department is also planning to introduce special services during the festival of Durga Puja.

"There is a great rush during Pujas so we will have more buses. We could also have special services, including conducted package tours for Pujo Porikroma (visiting puja pandals)," stated the Minister.

Tuesday's meeting resolved to streamline systems to provide better and smoother services.

"Very soon there will be an online system in place by which people can apply for and renew driving license permits from the comfort of their homes. They will not have to queue up and it will reduce harassment. The system will be efficient, fast and transparent," stated Chakraborty.

The Minister added that as the Chief Minister does not want to burden the public there are no plans to increase bus fares immediately.