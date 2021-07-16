Smart cards expiring on or after May 15: Metro extends validity

KOLKATA: Ensuring convenience of commuters, Metro smart cards whose validity have expired on or after May 15, 2021 will be treated as valid till August 16, 2021.

Metro services were suspended after COVID-19 restrictions were imposed in the state on May 16.

The services will be thrown open to the public with 50 per cent seating capacity, maintaining COVID-19 protocols from July 16.

"Commuters need to contact on-duty Booking Officials at any station to validate their smart cards. Passengers are required to recharge their revalidated cards on or before August 16, 2021," said an official.