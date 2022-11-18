SLST recruitment: Cal HC extends interim stay till Dec 1

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday extended the interim stay on the recruitment process for vocational and physical education posts in the State Level Selection Test (SLST) till December 1.

Justice Biswajit Basu directed that the appointment letters cannot be given out to the candidates who have received the letters of recommendation.

An issue was raised by a job seeker on the basis of this waiting list. The state School Education department created 1,600 supernumerary posts — 850 for physical education and 750 for work education — to absorb all wait-listed but yet un-recommended candidates for the said subjects of the first SLST for the recruitment as assistant teachers in those subjects for upper primary level classes in government-aided or sponsored schools. Justice Basu had ordered the stay for two days after hearing a case filed by one of the job aspirants, who complained that the name of the candidate who scored less than the complainant is on the waiting list.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal School Service Commission on Friday reportedly informed the court in writing that they will not stand by the dismissed teachers. If the illegally appointed teachers cannot be terminated, it is then better to wind up the WBSSC, Justice Basu observed.

Justice Biswajit Basu had made the observation while hearing a petition from the WBSSC to review an earlier order by Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of the same court directing the immediate termination of services of the illegally and unethically appointed teachers.

The Commission had earlier argued that the teachers whose recruitments are under question have been in service for more than three years and there is no complaint of delinquency against them so far. The Commission, therefore, sought permission from the High Court to make fresh appointments without terminating the teachers who are under question. Justice Basu ordered the state to file an affidavit by November 28 to know its stand on the vacancy. The next hearing of the case is on November 30.